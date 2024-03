Shafaqna English- The unemployment rate among Saudis decreased to 7.7 percent by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

There has been a fall of 0.9 percent in the unemployment rate during the last quarter compared to 8.6 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The decrease is 0.3 percent compared to the last quarter of 2022 when it stood at 8 percent, according to the latest report of the Saudi General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

