English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

Egypt: Anti-refugee sentiment are fuelled by misinformation spread on social media

0

Shafaqna English- Anti-refugee sentiment are fuelled by misinformation spread on social media in Egypt, New Arab reported.

Fuelled by pro-state social media, anti-refugee sentiment has surged in Egypt, with Egyptians blaming refugees for the country’s dire.
When Amani Mabyuo, a 50-year-old Sudanese refugee living in Egypt since 1999, was shopping at a grocery store in Cairo, an Egyptian woman loudly complained that refugees had ruined her country. She then bullied her with taunts and jibes until she gave up her space at the till.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

CIA warns staff about posting political messages on social media

nasibeh yazdani

UMS: “Use social media as means of solidarity”

asadian

Activists launched Al-Quds Global Week on social media

asadian

Israel arrested 410 Palestinians for social media activity in 2022

asadian

Study: Mothers who spend more time surfing social media about motherhood suffer higher stress

asadian

Telltale sings of video games & social media [video]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.