Egypt: Anti-refugee sentiment are fuelled by misinformation spread on social media

Shafaqna English- Anti-refugee sentiment are fuelled by misinformation spread on social media in Egypt, New Arab reported.

Fuelled by pro-state social media, anti-refugee sentiment has surged in Egypt, with Egyptians blaming refugees for the country’s dire.

When Amani Mabyuo, a 50-year-old Sudanese refugee living in Egypt since 1999, was shopping at a grocery store in Cairo, an Egyptian woman loudly complained that refugees had ruined her country. She then bullied her with taunts and jibes until she gave up her space at the till.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com