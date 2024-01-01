How is divine mercy manifested in holy month of Ramadan?

Shafaqna English- There is no doubt that the blessed month of Ramadan is an opportunity for believers to benefit from the abundance of divine mercy. The open doors of paradise in this month should motivate us to pour more effort and attention on nourishing the soul, which has been distorted by sins, to emerge healthy and sound at the end of the month.

In this context, Sheikh Naim Nehmeh told Shafaqna that God Almighty has bestowed upon His servants a whole month every year, the blessed month of Ramadan, in which He invited them to His hospitality, as in the words of the Messenger of Allah, “It is a month in which you are invited to the hospitality of Allah, and in which you are made among the people of Allah’s honor.” In the month of Ramadan, the believer is motivated towards more effort, obedience and good deeds to seek the pleasure of Allah, through:

First: God’s facilitation of worshiping, many believers are eager to perform various types of worship in the month of Ramadan in addition to their fasting, which in itself is considered to be another type of worshiping God, so we find that many of them turn to performing (nafil at night) reciting the Quran, and performing good deeds, in order to increase the reward that Allah Almighty has promised them in the month of Ramadan.

Secondly: God Almighty opened the gates of Jannan for His servants, closed the gates of fire, and shackled the devils with chains so that they would not be a cause of misleading to the children of Adam, so in the month of Ramadan, they can curb their desires and refrain from the sins in which they were immersed because of the evil self and the desire to follow the whims, which all results in them wanting to perform and do only good deeds.

Third: The doors of Exemptions are open, that is why in the month of Ramadan, people approach their Lord and repent from their sins to obtain forgiveness, amnesty and mercy, Because God is kind and forgiving in this month and frees a number of his servants from Hell Fire in every night of Ramadan.

Fourth: The reward of fasting in the month of Ramadan is different from other months, since the believer receives great and multiplied reward and compensation in this holy month, which is not possible in other months.

Fifth: God Almighty in the month of Ramadan ordered his believers to have mercy on each other, as God Almighty is merciful and compassionate and loves the merciful servants, so mercy is required from Muslim towards his fellow Muslims, and this is why we were the urged to relate to our relatives and be kind to our neighbors, have compassion for the poor, as well as to remedy those who have been wronged.

Sixth: Ramadan is a month of humanity and sympathy, so hearts are softened, which is the reason why the believer has compassion for his fellow man, and he generously shares what God has blessed him with, the rich shows mercy to the poor by distributing aid, gifts, and thus bringing joy to the needy believers, and that is one of the priorities in the month of Ramadan.

Seventh: Another expression of mercy in the month of Ramadan is the type of kindness that parents show to their children. Parents must realize that their tenderness and compassion towards their children is for the wellness of the children, and this is what we find in the hadith of the Prophet “S”: “Compassion is never present in anything except to embellish it, nor is it removed from anything except to tarnish it.” Therefore, the call to Allah is done with mercy and compassion, without slander, or defamation of the disobedient and sinners, but with wisdom and good exhortation, as the Almighty said in verse 125 of Surat Al-Nahl in the Holy Quran: “Call to the way of your Lord with wisdom and good exhortation, and argue with them with that which is best, for your Lord knows who has strayed from His way, and He knows those who are guided.”

Eighth: Another blessing that exists in this month can be seen from believers communicating with each other and keeping track of each other’s incidents, as if they are a single body, so that if one member complains, the rest comes to the rescue.

Sheikh Nehmeh called for staying away from what angers Allah, hoping that Allah will help the believers in this month to perform what He (Allah) loves and pleases, so that they achieve for themselves a status and degree in Allah, which will help them to be upright in the rest of the months, as the month of Ramadan is a kind of spiritual energy charge for man, so that he can continue his spiritual human life journey in the rest of the months.

Source: Shafaqna Lebanon

www.shafaqna.com