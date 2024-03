Shafaqna English- Indian Muslims which constitutes India’s largest minority, feel ‘marginalised and suppressed’ ahead of general election.

In India, deepening religious polarisation and increasing Islamophobia have marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term in power.

Mr. Modi’s Hindu nationalist party is expected to win, people from the Muslim community, which constitutes India’s largest minority, have told the BBC they feel they are being marginalised and suppressed.

Sources: World News

www.shafaqna.com