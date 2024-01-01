WHO: Half of Afghanistan’s population suffer from mental anxieties

Shafaqna English- The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that half of Afghanistan’s population suffers from mental anxieties.

With the Taliban’s control over Afghanistan, the scope of poverty, hunger, unemployment, and unprecedented migration has expanded. Taliban reprisals against former government officials, civil activists, journalists, and political dissidents have deprived people of a conducive environment for livelihoods and mental well-being.

The prohibition of women’s work and the imposition of increasing restrictions against them are among other factors exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and citizens’ mental health issues.

A WHO official emphasized in a meeting in Vienna that mental anxieties among 50% of Afghanistan’s population are alarming. The WHO has reported that eight million individuals in Afghanistan grapple with mental health issues. Afghanistan has recently been recognized as the world’s saddest country.

Sources: Hasht-E Subh

www.shafaqna.com