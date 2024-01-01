English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Iraq: Nineveh Writers’ Union hosts Ramadhan festivities in Mosul

0

Shafaqna English- The Nineveh Writers’ Union is celebrating Ramadhan with a two-day program of cultural events in Mosul, featuring poetry readings, traditional music, and literary exhibitions.

The event, which began on March 28 and concludes, March 30, aims to “strengthen the union’s connection with the local community”, according to union president poet Saad Mohammed.

The festivities includes a bazaar featuring local handicrafts and Mosul’s famed cuisine. Book lovers can explore a dedicated fair showcasing a diverse selection of literary works.

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] Prophet Solomon and the Queen of Sheba | Lecture 13 (final) | Ramadhan 2024

parniani

Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws of fasting for a traveler who reaches his home town before Zuhr

asadian

Georgian PM hosts iftar dinner for Muslim community in Tbilisi

leila yazdani

Aamal for the nights of Qadr

Yahya

What are the benefits of fasting in Ramadhan according to scientific findings?

asadian

[Video] Ramadhan Dua (Day 18)

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.