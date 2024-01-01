Iraq: Nineveh Writers’ Union hosts Ramadhan festivities in Mosul

Shafaqna English- The Nineveh Writers’ Union is celebrating Ramadhan with a two-day program of cultural events in Mosul, featuring poetry readings, traditional music, and literary exhibitions.

The event, which began on March 28 and concludes, March 30, aims to “strengthen the union’s connection with the local community”, according to union president poet Saad Mohammed.

The festivities includes a bazaar featuring local handicrafts and Mosul’s famed cuisine. Book lovers can explore a dedicated fair showcasing a diverse selection of literary works.

Sources: Shafaq News

