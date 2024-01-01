Georgian PM hosts iftar dinner for Muslim community in Tbilisi

Shafaqna English- Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze hosted an iftar Thursday in the capital Tbilisi in observance of the Muslim holy month of Ramadhan.

The event was attended by Muslim diplomats and politicians as well as officials from the Administration of All Muslims of Georgia, according to a statement by the Georgian Prime Ministry.

Speaking at the event, Kobakhidze said the Muslims living in the country have made significant contributions to the development and progress of Georgia.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com