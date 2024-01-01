English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Georgian PM hosts iftar dinner for Muslim community in Tbilisi

0

Shafaqna English- Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze hosted an iftar Thursday in the capital Tbilisi in observance of the Muslim holy month of Ramadhan.

The event was attended by Muslim diplomats and politicians as well as officials from the Administration of All Muslims of Georgia, according to a statement by the Georgian Prime Ministry.

Speaking at the event, Kobakhidze said the Muslims living in the country have made significant contributions to the development and progress of Georgia.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] Prophet Solomon and the Queen of Sheba | Lecture 13 (final) | Ramadhan 2024

parniani

Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws of fasting for a traveler who reaches his home town before Zuhr

asadian

Iraq: Nineveh Writers’ Union hosts Ramadhan festivities in Mosul

leila yazdani

Aamal for the nights of Qadr

Yahya

What are the benefits of fasting in Ramadhan according to scientific findings?

asadian

[Video] Ramadhan Dua (Day 18)

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.