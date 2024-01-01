[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 19th Night of Ramadhan 1445

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali presented live Ramadhan programme at 19th Night of Ramadhan 1445 with talk by Dr Zoheir Esmail on Imam Ali (AS).

Event Details:

Children’s programme

Salaat

Iftar

Main talk by Dr Zoheir Esmail on Imam Ali (AS)

Du’a Iftitah

Qur’an recitation

A’maal for 19th Night

Break Du’a Jawshan Kabir

This series seeks to discuss some of the most important verses (Q: 2:115; 2:255; 6:12; 24:35 and 54:49) on the nature of the Divine, through discussing the insights of Muslim exegetes of the Qurʾān. Striving to understand Qurʾānic expressions about God is fundamental to a Muslim’s journey to knowing the Beloved and as such the series aims to be beneficial at a time of year when we are motivated to improve our relationship with God.

Speaker:

Dr. Zoheir Esmail is a Lecturer in Islamic Studies at Al-Mahdi Institute. Dr. Esmail qualified as a chartered accountant before pursuing full-time studies in the seminaries of Syria and Qum for a period of 12 years. During that time, he was awarded a doctorate from the University of Exeter with the thesis title: Between Philosophy and ʿIrfān: Interpreting Mullā Ṣadrā from the Qajars to Post-Revolutionary Iran. He returned to the UK in 2020 and taught a number of traditional and academic, graduate, and postgraduate courses including transcendental philosophy, logic, contemporary thought in the Muslim world, and human rights and Islam.

He also teaches the whole spectrum of Islamic studies at various levels privately. His research interests include mysticism, spiritual psychology, transcendental philosophy, early Islamic history, Quranic exegesis, and hadith.