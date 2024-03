Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented: “Commemorate the Holy Nights of the Nights of Qadr”.

This 24/7 live stream is here to provide you with all the recommended A’amal of the Holy Nights.

The recitations of the holy supplications include Dua Jawshan Al-Kabeer, Dua Abu Hamza Al Thumali, Ziyarat Imam Al Hussain, Holy Qur’an Recitations of recommended Suras: Surat Al Ankaboot, Surat Al Dukhan, Surat Al Rum and many more.

www.shafaqna.com