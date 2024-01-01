Shafaqna top news stories (29 March 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (29 March 2024) March 29, 2024 | 10:36 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 29 March 2024: [Video] Prophet Solomon and the Queen of Sheba | Lecture 13 (final)… [Video] Laylatul Qadr | Recommended Duas & Quran Juzu | Night 19… [Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 19th Night of Ramadhan 1445 Imam Ali’s (AS) will to Imam Hassan (AS) and Imam Hussain (AS) USA: Friday Prayer-Sermon at IECOC on 29 March 2024 [Video] Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws of fasting for a traveler who reaches… Georgian PM hosts iftar dinner for Muslim community in Tbilisi Iraq: Nineveh Writers’ Union hosts Ramadhan festivities in Mosul New Arab: Lebanese displaced by Israeli attacks have little hope of going… Imam Ali’s (AS) Advice to Imam Hassan (AS): “He Who inflicts disease… Pakistan: Return of Afghan refugees and future of Pak-Afghan ties Aamal for the nights of Qadr WHO: Half of Afghanistan’s population suffer from mental anxieties Indian Muslims feel marginalised-suppressed ahead of election What are the benefits of fasting in Ramadhan according to scientific findings? [Video] Ramadhan Dua (Day 18)