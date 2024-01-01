125,000 Palestinians perform third Friday prayer of Ramadhan at Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English- At least 125,000 Palestinians performed the third Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadhan at Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions.

Tens of thousands of worshipers headed to the holy site since the morning hours, bypassing Israeli military restrictions and checkpoints.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Aqsa Mosque.

Sheikh Yusuf Abu Sneineh, the preacher of the Aqsa Mosque, confirmed, in his Friday sermon, that the Aqsa Mosque is a pure right for Muslims only, stressing the complete rejection of the ongoing Israeli Judaization plans.

Abu Sneineh called on the Palestinian people to intensify their presence at the Aqsa Mosque and confront the Judaization plans.

Israeli authorities also imposed more restrictions on West Bankers’ entry to the Aqsa Mosque compound.

Thousands of Israeli police officers were deployed across the occupied city of Jerusalem.

