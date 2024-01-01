English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

125,000 Palestinians perform third Friday prayer of Ramadhan at Aqsa Mosque

0

Shafaqna English- At least 125,000 Palestinians performed the third Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadhan at Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions.

Tens of thousands of worshipers headed to the holy site since the morning hours, bypassing Israeli military restrictions and checkpoints.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Aqsa Mosque.

Sheikh Yusuf Abu Sneineh, the preacher of the Aqsa Mosque, confirmed, in his Friday sermon, that the Aqsa Mosque is a pure right for Muslims only, stressing the complete rejection of the ongoing Israeli Judaization plans.

Abu Sneineh called on the Palestinian people to intensify their presence at the Aqsa Mosque and confront the Judaization plans.

Israeli authorities also imposed more restrictions on West Bankers’ entry to the Aqsa Mosque compound.

Thousands of Israeli police officers were deployed across the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Dua: Day 19 of Ramadhan [Video]

asadian

[Video] Prophet Solomon and the Queen of Sheba | Lecture 13 (final) | Ramadhan 2024

parniani

Islamic Laws on fasting: Laws of fasting for a traveler who reaches his home town before Zuhr

asadian

Georgian PM hosts iftar dinner for Muslim community in Tbilisi

leila yazdani

Iraq: Nineveh Writers’ Union hosts Ramadhan festivities in Mosul

leila yazdani

Aamal for the nights of Qadr

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.