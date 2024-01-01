Arab Parliament: Gaza war aims to ‘destroy identity of an entire people’

Shafaqna English- The continuation of Israel’s war in Gaza “aims to destroy the identity of an entire people”, the Arab Parliament has said in a statement marking Land Day.

The legislative body of the Arab League said the anniversary comes as the Palestinian people are being subjected to “a war of genocide and forced displacement” that contravenes all international laws.

It called on the international community to “shoulder its political, legal and moral responsibilities” and intervene to secure an immediate ceasefire.

The Arab Parliament added that international standards of justice must be applied “in order to reach a final, just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian question”.

