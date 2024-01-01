English
Türkiye: Melting purchasing power ahead of local elections

Shafaqna English- An eerie silence hangs over a makeshift outdoor market in the Ankara suburb of Kecioren. Just a handful of shoppers navigate through stalls stacked with fruits and vegetables, creating a riot of colors.

“It has been like this for the past few months,” said one vendor. “With the arrival of Ramadhan, the business dried up almost completely,” he added, referencing the changing rhythm of life during the Islamic holy month when the pious, fasting from dusk to dawn, refrain from unnecessary demanding activity.

