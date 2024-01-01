English
UK: Government lawyers believe Israel is breaking international law

Shafaqna English- The UK’s government has reportedly received advice from its lawyers that Israel is breaking international law in Gaza, according to a leaked recording on Saturday (30 Mar. 2024).

Government’s lawyers said that Israel has breached international humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip but the government has failed to make it public, according to a recording obtained by the Observer newspaper, sister paper to the Guardian.

The Chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee Alicia Kearns said at a Conservative Party fundraiser on March 13 that legal advice would mean the government has to suspend all arms sales to Israel.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

