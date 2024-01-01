English
WHO: Around 9,000 patients in Gaza need evacuation for emergency care

Shafaqna English- Some 9,000 patients need emergency evacuation from Gaza, according to the Head of WHO.

“With only 10 hospitals minimally functional across the whole of Gaza, thousands of patients continue to be deprived of health care,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

“Around 9,000 patients urgently need to be evacuated abroad for lifesaving health services, including treatment for cancer, injuries from bombardments, kidney dialysis and other chronic conditions,” he said. That is up from 8,000 in the WHO’s previous assessment at the beginning of March.

Source: TRTWORLD

