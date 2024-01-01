English
Meta ruled to lift ban on use of word martyr

Shafaqna English-The oversight board of Meta urged Facebook, Instagram to lift ban on ‘ the word “shaheed” – “martyr” in Arabic.

Meta has acknowledged that the term “shaheed” accounts for more content removals under the company’s content moderation policy than any other single word or phrase on its platforms.

In a policy advisory note, the company’s oversight board stated: “The Board has found that Meta’s current approach disproportionately restricts free expression, is unnecessary, and that the company should end this blanket ban.”

Source:Al Jazeera

