Jordanians prefer saving in dinars over foreign currencies

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH– Reports indicate a widespread preference among Jordanians for saving in dinars compared to other foreign currencies.

Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed stated: According to the latest financial reports from the Central Bank of Jordan, the total deposits in the banks of this country in all currencies reached 43.7 billion dinars, equivalent to approximately 62 billion dollars last year, while this amount was 42.1 billion dinars, equivalent to 59.4 billion dollars the previous year.

Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed reported that by looking at the developments of deposits at the end of last year based on the data and statistics announced and considering the type of currency, the balance of deposits in Jordanian dinars reached about 34.4 billion dinars, and other foreign currency deposits reached 9.3 billion dinars.

Referring to the exchange rate of 1.41 dinars against the US dollar, the source stated: At the end of 2022, the balance of dinar deposits was 32.8 billion dinars, while other foreign currency deposits were about 9.3 billion dinars.

The source wrote, economic experts believe that as a result of the government and central bank’s encouraging actions to increase confidence in the Jordanian currency as a savings container, the demand for savings in banks in the local currency “dinar” against the dollar and other foreign currencies due to higher returns is still increasing.

Hussam Ayesh, one of the economic experts in this field, said: Jordan implements a stable monetary policy through its central bank in line with developments, and the government has been committed to stabilizing the exchange rate against the dollar since 1990 and synchronizing with it.

Source: Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed

