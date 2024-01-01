English
Najaf: Health services on anniversary of Imam Ali’s (AS) martyrdom

Shafaqna English- The Health Department of Najaf Ashraf announced the initiation of a special plan for the pilgrimage anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS) and the revival of the nights of Qadr.

According to Shafaqna, the official Iraqi news agency wrote: The Health Department of Najaf Ashraf announced today, (Sunday), the start of implementing a special plan for the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS) and the revival of the nights of Qadr pilgrimage.

Maher Al-Aboudi, the media unit manager of the Najaf Ashraf Department, said that an operational room has been established in coordination with the provinces of Babylon and Karbala, in addition to the emergency operations room in Baghdad.

He added that during these days, medical units and emergency vehicles have been stationed to provide services.

Al-Aboudi explained that all hospitals in the province have been instructed to put emergency years and operating rooms in readiness.

He stated that 51 emergency vehicles and 22 medical units are providing services in Najaf and its cities.

