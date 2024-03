Shafaqna English- 26 staffers of the Palestine Red Crescent Society killed since beginning of war in Gaza.

“Since the beginning of the war on #Gaza, we have lost 26 members of our teams, including 15 who were targeted by the occupation while performing their humanitarian duties and wearing the protected Red Crescent emblem,” the agency said in a statement on the X social network.

Earlier, it reported that overall, 364 medical workers have been killed in the region since October.

Source:TASS