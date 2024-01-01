MdEast News: Mobilization of the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S.) to welcome pilgrims

Shafaqna English- On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Ali (A.S.), custodianship of the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S.) has made all its efforts to serve the pilgrims and has mobilized its employees.

Today (Friday), all employees of Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S.) have been mobilized to provide services to the pilgrims. In addition, more than one thousand volunteers from different provinces announced their readiness to provide services to the pilgrims on the 21st night of the holy month of Ramadan and martyrdom anniversary of Amir al-Momineen (A.S.).

According to the Iraqi News Agency, Haider Rahim, director of the media office at the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S.) announced: in preparing for martyrdom anniversary of this imam, General Secretariat of the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S.) has compiled and prepared a service, security and health plan as well as reception and feeding of the processions and offering Sahar meals.

In this regard, Athir Altamimi, director of the hosting department of the holy shrine, referred to the issue of the required space for the rest of millions of pilgrims and stated that since the beginning of the holy month, Atabe Al Alavi has given more than 10 thousand suhoor and iftar meals, and it is going to serve one hundred thousand suhoor and iftar meals on the night of the martyrdom.

Source: mdeast

www.shafaqna.com