Asharq Al-Awsat: Bishop of the Maronite Church in Lebanon: Parliament violates the constitution by intentionally depriving the country of the president

Shafaqna English- Bishop of the Maronite Church in Lebanon said: “The parliament has intentionally deprived Lebanon of having a president without legal justification and unlike the constitution.

According to Shafaqna, Asharq Al-Awsat wrote: “In a message on the occasion of Easter, Beshara al-Ra’i, blamed and criticized the parliament for the delay in electing the president. It called for an immediate end to the war in southern Lebanon and added: “we ask the Lebanese to have unity to immediately stop the war without delay, adhere to the international resolutions and keep South Lebanon away from the pain caused by Israel’s killing machine and respect the concepts of peace.

Source: fa.shafaqna

