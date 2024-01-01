How do we discipline ourselves during the holy month of Ramadan?

Shafaqna Lebanon- There is no doubt that the blessed month of Ramadan is an opportunity that believers must seize, because what was closed in all months of the year, opens at the threshold of the days and nights of this holy month, in which God invites us to his hospitality, and how can we answer his invitation without being prepared and ready for it? We must take care to discipline and tame our soul, to get rid of the barriers of answer.

In this context, Mr. Ali Fahs said in an exclusive interview with Shafaqna that in order to be decent guests of this blessed month, and worthy of God’s hospitality, we should prepare ourselves for this holy month, as this month is the month of goodness, blessings and limitless divine overflows, as well as God’s open hospitality, so the more we prepare ourselves to welcome and receive his mercy and blessings in this holy month, the more our souls and ourselves will be the right place where these gifts and these divine overflows descend.

Mr. Fahs continued: The most important thing in preparing to receive the blessed month of Ramadan is to purify the soul and purify it from the sins that man commits during the days of his life, his relations with peopleو his daily movement, so a set of sins usually arise that may be related to a failure to fulfill the rights of God Almighty, or the rights of people and relatives, or parents and neighbors, pointing out that in light of sins and failures, and in order to prepare for the blessed month, we must ask for forgiveness and repent to God Almighty, because hearts and souls that have been contaminated by sin, cannot be a suitable place for God’s hospitality and pardon. Also, in order to be worthy of this kindness, pardon, mercy, and divine abundance, we must cleanse these hearts and souls from every wrongdoing, and clear our guilt before Allah and others, so repentance and forgiveness are important and essential conditions for preparing to receive the blessings of Allah in the holy month of Ramadan.

Mr. Fahs pointed out that we must be people of determination, diligence, endeavor, and work in achieving Allah’s obedience, whether it be at the level of supplication, mentioning Allah and reciting the Holy Quran, or at the level of (tahajjud) which translate into (spending the night in prayer)and performing some prayers that usually are required or recommended and have a great reward, stressing that we must also be ready and present to spend time and effort When we stand in the presence of Allah (SWT), and when we call upon Allah (SWT), we should pay attention to the supplication and its contents, and pay attention to the veils and obstacles that prevent the answer to the supplication and remove them, and also pay attention to the fact that the blessed month of Ramadan is the spring of the Quran, so we should pay attention to it’s recitation and interpretation also make sure that our relationship with the Holy Quran is deeper than just the issue of recitation.

Source: Shafaqna Lebanon

www.shafaqna.com