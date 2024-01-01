Shafaqna top news stories (30 March 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (30 March 2024) March 30, 2024 | 10:37 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 30 March 2024: Islamic Laws on fasting: Times for Qadha fasting and Kaffarah Asharq Al-Awsat: Bishop of the Maronite Church in Lebanon: Parliament violates the… MdEast News: Mobilization of the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S.) to… Palestine Red Crescent loses 26 staffers in Gaza Najaf: Health services on anniversary of Imam Ali’s (AS) martyrdom Al-Araby: Jordanians prefer saving in dinars over foreign currencies Expert: “New developments and thoughts led to discovery of new dimensions of… Imam Ali’s (AS) Advice to Imam Hassan (AS): “He is only One… Meta ruled to lift ban on use of word martyr WHO: Around 9,000 patients in Gaza need evacuation for emergency care Türkiye: Melting purchasing power ahead of local elections [Photos] Qom: First Qadr Night at Hazrat Masoumeh’s (SA) holy shrine How is Divine Mercy manifested in holy Month of Ramadhan? [Shafaqna Exclusive Photos] Qadr Night in holy shrine of Qom Najaf Ashraf: Qadr Night in shrine of Imam Ali (AS) [Photos] Karbala: Qadr Night in Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine [Photos] [Shafaqna Exclusive Photos] Qadr Night in shrine of Imam Reza (AS) Arab Parliament: Gaza war aims to ‘destroy identity of an entire people’ [Exclusive Video] Recitation of the Holy Quran 3:134 Al-Aqsa Mosque: 125,000 Palestinians perform third Friday prayer of Ramadhan How “Brotherhood” is Conceptualized in Imam Ali’s (AS) Viewpoint? [Video] Ramadhan Dua (Day 19)