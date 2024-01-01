Central Asian migrants face xenophobic backlash in Russia after Moscow terror attack

Shafaqna English- Xenophobic backlash against Central Asian migrants surges in Russia after Moscow terror attack, raising concerns about escalating discrimination and mistreatment.

In the aftermath of a deadly terror attack at Moscow’s Crocus City concert hall, Russian authorities swiftly identified the perpetrators as hailing from Tajikistan, a Central Asian nation. This incident has sparked an aggressive wave of xenophobia, particularly targeting Central Asian migrant workers in Russia.

The escalation of xenophobia is evident in social media posts, with individuals expressing reluctance to engage with Tajik individuals, even in mundane interactions such as taxi rides. This discrimination extends to businesses, as evidenced by threats directed at a barbershop where one of the accused worked.

