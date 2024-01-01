Pakistan’s education SOS

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir, If we were to gauge a country’s commitment to progress and development, analyzing its performance in the education sector would be paramount. Pakistan’s ranking of 130 out of 146 countries on the Education for All (EIU) index underscores the pressing need for significant reforms in the education sector, crucial for the nation’s advancement.

A recent report, the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2023, unveiled concerning trends, particularly in rural Sindh, where there has been a decline in learning levels. For instance, the proficiency of fifth graders in Sindhi/Urdu story reading dropped from 40 percent in 2021 to 39 percent in 2023. Similarly, only 22 percent (down from 23 percent in 2021) of children could fluently read sentences in English, and 27 percent (down from 28 percent in 2021) could solve two-digit arithmetic divisions.

These statistics paint a bleak picture of education in Sindh, and similar challenges are evident across other parts of the country. The report suggests that these disappointing outcomes may be linked to learning setbacks exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2022 floods, which inflicted significant damage on the province’s education infrastructure. Despite a 10 percent increase in school enrollment, the overall state of education in the province remains largely unaffected.