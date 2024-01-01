[Video] Commentary of the Holy Quran 3:134

Shafaqna English | by Ayatollah Seyyed Kamal Faqih Imani : Commentary of Surah Aal-e-Imran (3:134)

بِسْمِ اللهِ الرَّحْمنِ الرَّحِيمِ

الَّذِينَ يُنفِقُونَ فِي السَّرَّاء وَالضَّرَّاء وَالْكَاظِمِينَ الْغَيْظَ وَالْعَافِينَ عَنِ النَّاسِ وَاللّهُ يُحِبُّ الْمُحْسِنِينَ

In The Name of Allah, The Beneficent, The Merciful

134. “Those who spend (benevolently) in ease and in adversity, and who restrain (their) anger and pardon (the faults of men; and Allah (SWT) loves the doers of good.”

Commentary

The Feature of the Pious Ones

In the previous verse, the pious ones are promised the already prepared Eternal Heaven, therefore, in this verse; it introduces the attributes of the pious ones and expresses five splendid human qualities for them. They are as follows:

1. They spend out in any condition they are in, whether when they are in ease and welfare or at the time when they are in deprivation and adversity-

“Those who spend (benevolently) in ease and in adversity …”

It is worthy to note that here the first outstanding quality of the pious ones is mentioned ‘spending’. The reason is that these verses contain the qualities opposite to those of usurers and oppressors, which were referred to in the former verses. Moreover, spending property and wealth, especially both in the states of ease and adversity, is the clearest sign of piety.

2. The second attribute of the pious ones, mentioned here, is that:

“… and who restrain (their) anger… “

3. The third quality they have is that:

“… and pardon (the faults of) men…”

Of course, restraining anger is very good but it, singly, is not enough, because it may not eradicate enmity and grudge from the heart and thought. In this condition, for dismissing the state of enmity, ‘restraining anger’ and ‘pardoning the faults’ should gather together.

4. ‘ Their fourth quality is that they are ‘good doers’, and the Lord loves the doers of good.

“… and Allah (SWT) loves the doers of good.”

Here, it has referred to a higher degree of pardoning. It is the- case that a person, in spite of receiving wrong, reacts with doing good, (when the circumstance requires), in order to bum the root of enmity in the opponent’s heart, and to make that person kind to himself.