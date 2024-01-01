[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 21th Night of Ramadhan 1445/2024

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali presented live Ramadhan programme at 19th Night of Ramadhan 1445 with talk by Dr. Mohammad Ali Shomali on Imam Ali (AS).
Event Details:
Children’s programme
Qur’an recitation
Du’a Iftitah
Salaat
Iftar
Main talk on Imam Ali (AS) by Shaykh Shomali
A’maal for 21st Night led by Shaykh Shomali
Munajat of Imam Ali (AS) by Yusuf Nurmohamed
A’maal for Laylatul Qadr Reflection / Break Du’a Jawshan Kabir
Du’a Makarimul Akhlaq
Du’a Tawbah
Refreshments
Speaker:
Hujjat al-Islam Dr. Mohammad Ali Shomali is a graduate of the Islamic Seminaries of Qum, Iran. After completing his BA and MA degrees in western philosophy at the University of Tehran, he earned his doctorate in philosophy from the University of Manchester.