[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 21th Night of Ramadhan 1445/2024

0

Shafaqna EnglishSICM Mahfil Ali presented live Ramadhan programme at 19th Night of Ramadhan 1445 with talk by Dr. Mohammad Ali Shomali on Imam Ali (AS).

Event Details:

Children’s programme

Qur’an recitation

Du’a Iftitah

Salaat

Iftar

Main talk on Imam Ali (AS) by Shaykh Shomali

A’maal for 21st Night led by Shaykh Shomali

Munajat of Imam Ali (AS) by Yusuf Nurmohamed

A’maal for Laylatul Qadr Reflection / Break Du’a Jawshan Kabir

Du’a Makarimul Akhlaq

Du’a Tawbah

Refreshments

Speaker:

Hujjat al-Islam Dr. Mohammad Ali Shomali is a graduate of the Islamic Seminaries of Qum, Iran. After completing his BA and MA degrees in western philosophy at the University of Tehran, he earned his doctorate in philosophy from the University of Manchester.

