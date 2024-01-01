English
Turkish opposition wins major cities in local elections

Shafaqna English-  Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling party has suffered a resounding defeat in local polls, Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has dealt the biggest blow in two decades to AK Party by winning control of major cities.

The opposition scored decisive mayoral victories against Erdoğan’s Justice and Development party (AKP) in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Bursa and Antalya — Türkiye’s five biggest cities — according to initial results from Sunday’s vote published by the Anadolu state news agency.

Ekrem İmamoğlu’s strong performance for the opposition Republican People’s party (CHP) in Istanbul marked a particularly painful blow to Erdoğan, who had campaigned vigorously for the AKP’s mayoral candidate in the hopes of vanquishing his most credible rival.

Sources: Financial Times 

