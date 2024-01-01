Christians in Gaza mark Easter as Israel military assault continued

Shafaqna English- Christians in Gaza celebrated Easter as Israel’s military assault continued, while pilgrims avoided Jerusalem due to the war, leaving its churches empty.

Around 100 people gathered by candlelight on Saturday night at the Holy Family Church in Gaza City in the famine-threatened north to mark the resurrection, when Christians believe Christ rose from the dead.

The church is a short drive from Al-Shifa hospital which has been under a sustained Israeli assault for two weeks, with over 400 people killed according to Gaza’s government media office.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com