International Shia News Agency
Pope appeals for peace in Gaza

Shafaqna English- In his Easter Sunday address, Pope Francis appeals for peace in Gaza.

Francis presided over the mass in a flower-decked St. Peter’s Square and then delivered a heartfelt prayer for peace in his annual roundup of global crises.

“Peace is never made with weapons, but with outstretched hands and open hearts,” Francis said from the loggia overlooking the square.

A day earlier, in his Easter Urbi et Orbi address, the Pope reflected at length on the many conflicts that riddle our world.

He spoke first about the war in Gaza, praying that humanitarian aid might be allowed into Gaza.

Pope Francis also recalled the ongoing horrors of war in Ukraine, calling for a general exchange of prisoners of war.

Source: CBC News , Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

