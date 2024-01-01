About 160 shops and 20 warehouses were engulfed in flames in Duhok

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH– As a result of a fire in one of the markets in Duhok, approximately 160 shops and 20 warehouses were consumed by the flames.

Kurd Press stated: The crisis management of Duhok province announced that a massive fire broke out in one of the markets in Duhok early this morning, (Monday April 1st), resulting in approximately 160 shops and 20 warehouses being burnt in flames, causing significant damage.

According to Kurd Press, based on the statement from the crisis management of the Kurdistan Region, the market fire in Duhok occurred at 3:43 am today, Monday, and was contained within three hours and twenty minutes.

As a result of this incident, about 160 shops and 20 storehouses fell victim to the fire, and shop owners who had removed their goods and possessions from the fire also suffered damages.

Shop owners report significant financial losses, estimating tens of thousands of dollars in damages. Not only those whose shops were partially or completely burnt down suffered losses, but also those who had removed their goods from their shops to keep them safe from the fire were affected.

The crisis management of Duhok stated: “According to one of the market guards, the cause of the fire was an electrical connection issue with a power cable, but we will investigate and announce the cause later.”

The crisis management of the Kurdistan Region emphasized: “This incident did not result in any fatalities, and only eight civilians and three employees were sent to the hospital, with satisfactory general condition.”

