OCHA: Floods damaged over 540 homes in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- In the past ten days, rainfall in Afghanistan has resulted in the deaths of seven people and nearly 400 families have been affected, The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

According to OCHA’s report, 1,500 acres of agricultural land have been destroyed and more than 540 homes have been demolished.

The report said that the residents of Faryab, Nangarhar, and Daikundi provinces have suffered the most damage.

The report said: “This is the third time that the northern region has experienced flooding in less than a month, with seven people killed and 384 families affected in heavy rains that occurred on 21 and 26-27 March.”

Sources: Tolo News

