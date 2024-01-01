English
Ramadhan Bazaar brings Saudi Arabia culture to life in USA

Shafaqna English- The Saudi cultural attache’s office in the USA brought the spirit of Ramadhan to life with a Ramadhan Bazaar event at their headquarters in Washington, DC.

The popular bazaar drew crowds of Saudi clubs, families, students, and local community members for an authentic taste of the holy month’s traditions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Recreating the lively atmosphere of Ramadhan markets back home, the venue was abuzz with stalls selling traditional Saudi clothing, accessories, textiles, household goods, and delicious foods.

