Shafaqna top news stories (1 April 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (1 April 2024) April 1, 2024 | 10:06 PMApril 1, 2024 | 10:06 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 1 April 2024: Pope appeals for peace in Gaza 81 Flight from Najaf International Airport within 3 days Ramadhan Bazaar brings Saudi Arabia culture to life in USA OCHA: Floods damaged over 540 homes in Afghanistan Islamic Laws on fasting: How to make 60 days of Kaffarah for… About 160 shops and 20 warehouses were engulfed in flames in Duhok Najaf: Holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) on the anniversary of his… Taliban blockes gates of dozens of schools in Kabul due to enrollment… Muslims in Cameroon observe Ramadhan with open doors of homes around iftar… Christians in Gaza mark Easter as Israel military assault continued [Photos] Condolences processions in Karbala recall martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (AS)… Expert: “Nahj al-Balagha can play a fundamental role in fostering a realistic… Turkish opposition wins major cities in local elections How can fasting in Ramadan result in self-descipline? Pakistan’s education SOS Imam Ali’s (AS) Advice to Imam Hassan (AS): “Sometimes you ask for… The Quran graph: “And We send down of the Quran that which… Expert: “New developments and thoughts led to discovery of new dimensions of… [Photos] Qadr Night at Imam Ali’s (AS) Shrine in Najaf Ashraf [Photos] Qadr Night at Imam Ridha’s (AS) Shrine in Mashhad [Video] Ramadhan Dua (Day 21)