English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Middle EastOther NewsShia islam

81 Flight from Najaf International Airport within 3 days

0

Shafaqna English– Najaf International Airport announced the registration of 81 flights from the 19th to the 21st of the blessed month of Ramadan, coinciding with the days of the martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS), the leader of the pious.

Iraqi news: Authorities of Najaf International Airport announced on Monday that the airport accommodated 81 flights from various countries around the Islamic world in commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS).

According to the official Iraqi news agency, Hussein Halbous, the media director of Najaf International Airport, stated in a press release: “The number of flights at Najaf International Airport during the period from the 19th to the 21st of Ramadan reached 81 flights.”

He added: “In these flights, 9,778 passengers from various countries around the Islamic world were transported in observance of the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS).

Source: Iraqi news

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Najaf: Holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) on the anniversary of his martyrdom [Photos]

parniani

[Video] Story of the Martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS)

parniani

Najaf Ashraf: Health services special plan on martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (AS)

bahramian

Iraqi government to completely close camps within next three months

bahramian

Iraq: 2 nuclear reactor projects in Baghdad

bahramian

Iraq’s planning to increase its electricity capacity by 3500 megawatts

bahramian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.