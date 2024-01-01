81 Flight from Najaf International Airport within 3 days

Shafaqna English– Najaf International Airport announced the registration of 81 flights from the 19th to the 21st of the blessed month of Ramadan, coinciding with the days of the martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS), the leader of the pious.

According to the official Iraqi news agency, Hussein Halbous, the media director of Najaf International Airport, stated in a press release: “The number of flights at Najaf International Airport during the period from the 19th to the 21st of Ramadan reached 81 flights.”

He added: “In these flights, 9,778 passengers from various countries around the Islamic world were transported in observance of the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS).

