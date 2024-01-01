Does Pakistan education system need a paradigm shift?

Moreover, concerning trends in learning outcomes have surfaced, particularly in rural Sindh, where proficiency in foundational skills such as reading and arithmetic has declined since 2021. The ongoing foundational crisis at the grade three level is particularly worrisome, indicating shortcomings that may impede educational advancement in subsequent years. Despite the potential of digital resources to transform education, a significant portion of the population lacks access to smartphones and the internet, limiting their engagement with technology-driven learning solutions. Alarmingly, many households remain unaware of climate change, underscoring the urgent need for awareness initiatives. Additionally, the psychological toll of natural disasters on mental well-being further hampers learning and development.

However, the educational challenge extends beyond resource constraints and formidable obstacles. It encompasses a significant responsibility attributed to outdated educational methodologies, which often rely on rote memorization, passive learning, and teacher-centric instruction. This approach overlooks individual learning styles and abilities, leading to disengagement and underperformance among many students. To address this issue, education systems must shift towards progressive and student-centered pedagogies that emphasize critical inquiry and real-world relevance, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

