Spanish academic: Madrid remains only Islamic civilization-oriented capital in Europe

Madrid remains the only Islamic civilization-oriented capital in Western Europe, although many people first think about Cordoba or Granada when Spain's Al-Andulus era from the years 711 to 1492 is mentioned.

Of the 2 million Muslim tourists who visit Spain each year, a large number travel to the southern region of Andalusia, home to relics from the Islamic era such as the Alhambra Palace, Cordoba Mosque-Cathedral, Alcazar Palace, and Medina Azahara.

But just 75 kilometers (nearly 47 miles) from Toledo, which served as the most significant northern city during that time despite its ancient Roman origins, Madrid holds importance in Islamic history, in both name and historical relevance.

Daniel Gil-Benumeya Flores, a professor of Arab and Islamic studies at Madrid’s Complutense University, told Anadolu that Islamic Madrid began in the mid-eighth century, around 150 years after the establishment of Al-Andalus.

“Madrid was part of Al-Andalus, the Muslim territory of the Iberian Peninsula, for 250 years. Even after being conquered by Christians, it still had a Muslim minority for another 500 years. So there’s a historical Islamic presence in Madrid spanning approximately 700 years,” he said.

