Minister of Social Affairs in Lebanon: 82 percent of Lebanese are poor

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH– Lebanon’s Minister of Social Affairs announced an increase in the poverty rate in Lebanon from 2019 until today.

According to Shafaqna, Al-Sharq Al-Awsat wrote: “Hector Hajjar said, ‘The multidimensional poverty rate among Lebanese has reached 82 percent, with 32 percent of them experiencing extreme poverty.”

He added, “The south’s war has negatively impacted many families, to the extent that they couldn’t collect their agricultural products, which used to cover their annual budget.”

Hajjar warned about the dangerous indicators of reducing foreign aid for both Lebanese and Syrians, which could lead to social instability and push Lebanese towards migration.

The Lebanese official stated, “75,000 Lebanese households benefit from the National Program for Supporting Extremely Poor Families, but due to a drastic reduction in the budget from $147 million to $33.9 million, the ministry was forced to reduce the amount received by households. Financing for this program will not exceed the month of June.

Source: Shafaqna

