Iftars hosting US-UK politicians stir outrage in Muslim communities amid Gaza war

Shafaqna English- Muslim activists say the iftars hosting US-UK politicians are ‘photo ops’ amid western support for Israel’s war on Gaza.

A string of iftars hosting US and British government officials and lawmakers have caused outrage amongst Muslim communities after many have called for a complete boycott of such events in protest against western support for Israel’s war on Gaza.

Over the weekend, Imam Mohamed Magid, who leads the Adams Center masjid in Sterling, Virginia, took part in an iftar with US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

The iftar was billed as an all-encompassing discussion about the plight of Muslim communities in Gaza, Afghanistan and Sudan, as well as the plight of Uyghur Muslims.

Thomas-Greenfield’s social media post about the iftar went viral, garnering more than a million views on the social media platform X and leading to outrage from Muslims in the US.

Sources: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com