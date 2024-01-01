Guardian: Ramadan radio show demystifies Dutch Muslim life

Shafaqna English- Ramadhan radio is an opportunity for greater understanding in Netherlands rocked last year by an election victory for the anti-Islam far-right Freedom party (PVV), led by Geert Wilders. All-female lineup of presenters hope to break harmful Islamic stereotypes.

An hour before dawn in a nondescript building in Hilversum, a sleepy town half an hour south of Amsterdam, Nora Akachar grabs the microphone. The programme is believed to be Europe’s only daily Ramadan radio and television show aired by a national public broadcaster.

The Dutch Moroccan actor turned radio host is live on air presenting Suhoor Stories, a talk radio show presented by seven Dutch Muslim women, inviting Muslim guests to demystify Ramadan for the wider public.

Akachar’s voice reaches into cars and homes across the Netherlands, “for anyone who is awake, going to work, or eating suhoor, a meal eaten before dawn to mark the start of a Ramadan fast.”

Sources: Guardian

