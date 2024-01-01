English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Shia Organizations

Number of pilgrims in shrine of Imam Ali (AS) reached 4.7 million on 21st of Ramadan

0

Shafaqna English- The Alavi Holy Shrine in Al-Najaf Al-Ashraf announced that from 19th to 21st of Ramadan, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (AS), 4 million 732 thousand 680 people visited the Holy Shrine of Amirul Momineen (AS).

According to the official statement of the Alavi Holy Shrine, based on the cameras equipped with electronic counting system in the Information Technology Center of Alavi Holy Shrine, 4 million 732 thousand 680 people have attended the shrine of Imam Ali on the 21st day of the holy month of Ramadan, the Day of Martyrdom of Imam Ali.

At the same time, Yusuf Al-Kanawi, the Governor of Al-Najaf Al-Ashraf, announced successful implementation of the security plan of the province on the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (AS).

He said that more than 5 million pilgrims have participated in the pilgrimage.

Source: mdeast

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Karbala: Intensification of security-service measures in Ramadhan 2024

anvari

Al-Forat: Details of special security plan for Ramadhan in Iraq

anvari

Karbala: Provision of Arbaeen pilgrimage with 20000 security forces

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.