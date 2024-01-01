Number of pilgrims in shrine of Imam Ali (AS) reached 4.7 million on 21st of Ramadan

Shafaqna English- The Alavi Holy Shrine in Al-Najaf Al-Ashraf announced that from 19th to 21st of Ramadan, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (AS), 4 million 732 thousand 680 people visited the Holy Shrine of Amirul Momineen (AS).

According to the official statement of the Alavi Holy Shrine, based on the cameras equipped with electronic counting system in the Information Technology Center of Alavi Holy Shrine, 4 million 732 thousand 680 people have attended the shrine of Imam Ali on the 21st day of the holy month of Ramadan, the Day of Martyrdom of Imam Ali.

At the same time, Yusuf Al-Kanawi, the Governor of Al-Najaf Al-Ashraf, announced successful implementation of the security plan of the province on the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (AS).

He said that more than 5 million pilgrims have participated in the pilgrimage.

Source: mdeast

