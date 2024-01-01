English
HIU Event: Muslim and Christian Supplication Practices during Ramadan and Lent

Shafaqna English- Join Dr. Lucinda Mosher and Dr. Hossein Kamaly from Hartford International University as they discuss the devotional practices and literature of Muslim and Christian fasting seasons.

Dr. Mosher holds several positions at Hartford International University for Religion and Peace, including Senior Scholar for Continuing and Professional Education, Faculty Associate in Interreligious Studies, Director of the MA in Interreligious Studies, and Senior Editor of the Journal of Interreligious Studies.

Dr. Hossein Kamaly is a distinguished Professor of Islamic Studies and Interreligious Studies. He has been appointed to hold the esteemed Imam Ali Chair in Shia Studies and Dialogue Among Islamic Schools of Thought at Hartford International University for Religion and Peace. These positions are affiliated with HIU’s Duncan Black Macdonald Center for the Study of Islam and Christian-Muslim Relations.

Source: HIU 

www.shafaqna.com

