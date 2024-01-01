[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 23rd Night of Ramadan Am’aal

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali organized a live program for the 23rd night of Ramadan, which included A’maal and a talk by Ali Raza Khaki on The Salaam Centre.

Event Details:

Children’s programme

Qur’an recitation

Du’a Iftitah

Short talk

Salaat

Iftar

Talk on The Salaam Centre

A’maal for 23rd Night

Surah Ankabut, Surah Rum & Surah Dukhan

Surah Qadr

Break

Du’a Jawshan Kabir

Du’a Abu Hamza Thumali

Sahri

Speaker:

Shaykh Ali Raza Khaki completed a BEng in Biomedical Engineering and a MSc in Computer Science at the University of Birmingham before beginning his seminary studies at the Al-Mahdi Institute. Upon graduating from AMI, he went on to complete an MA in Islamic Studies at the University of Birmingham in 2020.

