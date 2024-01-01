[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 23rd Night of Ramadan Am’aal

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali organized a live program for the 23rd night of Ramadan, which included A’maal and a talk by Ali Raza Khaki on The Salaam Centre.
Event Details:
Children’s programme
Qur’an recitation
Du’a Iftitah
Short talk
Salaat
Iftar
Talk on The Salaam Centre
A’maal for 23rd Night
Surah Ankabut, Surah Rum & Surah Dukhan
Surah Qadr
Break
Du’a Jawshan Kabir
Du’a Abu Hamza Thumali
Sahri
Speaker:
Shaykh Ali Raza Khaki completed a BEng in Biomedical Engineering and a MSc in Computer Science at the University of Birmingham before beginning his seminary studies at the Al-Mahdi Institute. Upon graduating from AMI, he went on to complete an MA in Islamic Studies at the University of Birmingham in 2020.