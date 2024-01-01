English
Iraq: Annual inflation rate increased by 0.6 percent

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH– The Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced a slight increase in the monthly inflation rate in February compared to January.

According to Shafaqna, citing Alforat, Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi Spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Planning, stated that the Statistical Organization and Geographic Information Systems observed a 0.3 percent increase in the inflation rate in February compared to January, indicating a 0.4 percent increase compared to the last month of 2023.

He noted that the annual inflation rate also saw a 0.6 percent increase in February compared to the same month in 2023. Al-Hindawi stated that the annual inflation rate in January witnessed a 0.4 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

