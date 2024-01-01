English
British lawmaker demands investigation into whether UK-supplied arms used in Israeli attack on aid workers

Shafaqna English- A British lawmaker demanded that the government to launch investigation into whether UK-supplied arms were used in an Israeli air strike in Gaza on Monday that killed seven aid workers with the food charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), including three British nationals.

In a letter to Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Labour MP Richard Burgon demanded that the government immediately launch a full investigation into whether UK-supplied arms were used in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Monday that killed seven aid workers with the food charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), including three British nationals.

Earlier Tuesday, World Central Kitchen confirmed that seven of its humanitarian aid workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

