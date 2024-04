Shafaqna English- “Smart and eco-friendly”project in Baghdad focuses оn providing green spaces and smart technology, being utilized for the first time іn Iraq, aiming tо provide high-quality comfort and protection.

n Tuesday, the leading real estate developer іn Iraq, the “99 NinetyNine Properties Development” announced that it is soon tо launch the “128 Residences” project located іn the capital Baghdad.

