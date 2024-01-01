Palestinian prisoners living ‘never-ending nightmare’ in Israeli prison this Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- Israel has arrested almost 8,000 Palestinians since 7 October. Palestinian prisoners living ‘never-ending nightmare’ in Israeli detention this Ramadhan.

Those detained, often without charge, describe regular beatings and a solitary daily meal designed simply to keep them alive.

Youssef Srour did not know if Ramadhan had begun or not.

Arrested on 18 October from his home in Ni’lin, west of Ramallah in the centre of the occupied West Bank, Srour was in an Israeli prison in the Negev (Naqab) desert on 10 March.

“The prisoners don’t have any means of communicating with the outside world. If the jailers find a wire in the room or batteries, all the prisoners are beaten, punished, taken out of the room and all their belongings are confiscated,” he told Middle East Eye, explaining that they all estimated the start of Ramadan based on when they had arrived at the prison.

This Ramadhan, the food given to prisoners has been no different to their usual diet. There is one meal a day, consisting of 12 tablespoons of rice, three tablespoons of lentil soup and 50 grams of chopped cabbage. Prisoners report that the water they are given tastes like chlorine.

Sources: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com