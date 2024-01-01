English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Human rightsMiddle EastOther News

Palestinian prisoners living ‘never-ending nightmare’ in Israeli prison this Ramadhan

0

Shafaqna English- Israel has arrested almost 8,000 Palestinians since 7 October. Palestinian prisoners living ‘never-ending nightmare’ in Israeli detention this Ramadhan.

Those detained, often without charge, describe regular beatings and a solitary daily meal designed simply to keep them alive.

Youssef Srour did not know if Ramadhan had begun or not.

Arrested on 18 October from his home in Ni’lin, west of Ramallah in the centre of the occupied West Bank, Srour was in an Israeli prison in the Negev (Naqab) desert on 10 March.

“The prisoners don’t have any means of communicating with the outside world. If the jailers find a wire in the room or batteries, all the prisoners are beaten, punished, taken out of the room and all their belongings are confiscated,” he told Middle East Eye, explaining that they all estimated the start of Ramadan based on when they had arrived at the prison.

This Ramadhan, the food given to prisoners has been no different to their usual diet. There is one meal a day, consisting of 12 tablespoons of rice, three tablespoons of lentil soup and 50 grams of chopped cabbage. Prisoners report that the water they are given tastes like chlorine.

Sources: Middle East Eye  

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

White House hosts scaled-down iftar event to celebrate Ramadhan after several leaders declined invite

leila yazdani

British lawmaker demands investigation into whether UK-supplied arms used in Israeli attack on aid workers

leila yazdani

[Photos] Kadhimiyyah: Qadr Night in shrine of Imam Kadhim (AS)

parniani

[Video] Najaf Ashraf: Martyrdom Anniversary of Imam Ali (AS)

parniani

Qadr Night in Karbala [Photos]

parniani

[Photos] Qadr Night in Najaf Ashraf

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.