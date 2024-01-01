English
International Shia News Agency
Number of foreign tourists rose 120% in post-war Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- The number of foreign tourists visiting Afghanistan rose 120 percent in 2023, reaching nearly 5,200.

Decades of conflict made tourism in Afghanistan extremely rare, and while most violence has now abated, visitors are still confronted with extreme poverty, dilapidated cultural sites and scant hospitality infrastructure.

ISIL (ISIS) attacks also pose a potential threat in the country.

The Taliban government has yet to be officially recognised by any country, in part because of its heavy restrictions on women, but it has welcomed foreign tourism.

Sources: AlJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

