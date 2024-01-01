White House hosts scaled-down iftar event to celebrate Ramadhan after several leaders declined invite

English
Shafaqna English- The White House held a scaled-down iftar dinner on Tuesday to celebrate Islam’s holy month of Ramadhan, after several Muslim leaders declined the invite over Biden’s policy toward the Israel-Gaza war.

USA President Joe Biden met with Muslim leaders before having a small dinner with senior Muslim officials in his administration, first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband.

One of the attendees, Dr. Thaer Ahmad, an emergency room doctor who spent at least three weeks in Gaza, told CNN that he walked out of Tuesday’s meeting before it ended.

