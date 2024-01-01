Qatar gears up to launch three business events in 2024

Shafaqna English- Qatar’s business sector will see a series of events kick off this year that aims to promote trade relations within the Persian Gulf state.

The series of events set to be hosted are the Qatar CSR Summit, which will open its doors on April 30, followed by Project Qatar on May 27, and Qatar Hospitality on November 12.

In partnership with Qatar University and Mubadara for Social Impact, the Qatar CSR Summit will take place at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) under the theme ‘The Future of CSR in a Circular Economy.’

Sources: Dohanews

